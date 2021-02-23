Rockford Christian picks up road win, Byron extends winning streak to six

(WIFR) - Only a handful of basketball games remain in the Big Northern Conference regular season. The BNC will host a boys and girls end-of-the-year conference tournament starting next Friday. But there is still plenty to sort out before that.

In a game of runs, the Rockford Christian boys outlasted Winnebago 62-58 to pick up a big road win. It was the Indians’ first loss in conference.

Down the road in Byron, the Tigers hosted rival Stillman Valley. The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead, but Byron had the three-pointer working to get the win 59-48. It was the Tigers’ sixth straight victory.

