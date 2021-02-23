Advertisement

OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center unveils new electrophysiology center

Renovations adds equipment, space for better care
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a renovation three years in the making, but the folks at OSF St. Anthony medical center can show off their brand new electrophysiology center.

The state-of-the-art suite comes with an upgrade price of $3 million. But it allows hospital staff to provide the best care for patients requiring cardiac arrhythmia evaluations and permanent pacemakers. The room also has the capacity to treat patients who need a heart catheterization or have studies done on the vessels in their legs.

“The equipment we use in the lab is quite intricate and multi dimensional and there’s really just a lot of technology that goes into the lab,” said Dr. Edward Telfer. “We also wanted to make the lab usable for mundane cardiac things like heart attacks and blockages of legs if it needed to be but fundamentally it’s there to do arrhythmia work.”

