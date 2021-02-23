Advertisement

One dead, one hurt in car crash on Linden Road

One man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a car hits a tree on Linden Road in...
One man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a car hits a tree on Linden Road in Cherry Valley Township.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead and another person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a car accident in Cherry Valley Township.

Winnebago County officials say it happened on Linden Road and Appell Lane around 6:30 Monday evening.

Investigators say the car was heading east on Linden when it drove off the road and hit a tree. The driver of that car has died. We’re told another person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition. The area of Linden Road in between Mulford and Perryville Roads will be closed off for several hours as officers investigate.

