More 40 Degree Highs in Store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More snow melt today as we start off with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds this afternoon with southwest winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the lower 40′s. Tonight mostly cloudy skies above will keep overnight lows steady in the mid to low 30′s. Close to 40 tomorrow with a mixture of sun and clouds. Thursday and Friday will be a tad cooler with highs in the mid 30′s and lows in the teens. Warming back up close to 40 for the weekend with a slight chance for a wintry mixture on Sunday.

