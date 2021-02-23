Keeping your roof and gutters protected during the winter months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sub-zero temperatures and several inches of snow is a recipe for disaster for many homeowners in the Stateline dealing with roof damage.

Roof experts encourage homeowners to remove snow built-up on the roof, knockdown icicles and check their gutters.

“When it comes to winters like this you never know what you are going to get so the proactive approach is much better than the reactive approach,” said Adam Budron, Superior Roofing head of residential.

Budron says business picked up this month because of the snowstorms.

“On top of residential leaks we have a lot of commercial leaks we are servicing also,” Budron said.

The majority of the calls for service are due to ice dams in the gutters.

“Gutters were not made to hold 4,5 inches of ice. That is a lot of weight. on top of leaking it can cause damage to the gutters as well,” Budron said.

There are preventative measures homeowners can take before calling a professional.

“Use heating cables beforehand when heavy snowfall or freezing rain plug that in. that will keep the ice from accumulating,” Budron said.

You can also use calcium chloride to melt the ice.

“Which is an alternative to salt. Salt is not good for the shingles,” Budron said.

The Rockford Fire Department has been hit with calls for roofs collapsing due to heavy snow sitting on top.

“One was actually condemned; it had fire damage to it a few years ago. The other garage did have structural integrity issues,” said Matthew Knott, Rockford Fire division chief.

Knott says well-maintained structures will withstand harsh weather.. leaks are what homeowners should be on the lookout for.

“We work with the property owner to find a solution, whether that’s pushing water out with squeegees or some other alternative we are there to help,” Knott said.

If a roof is 10 years or older, ice and water shields were not required when building. So it is something to have contractors look at adding.

