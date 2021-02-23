Harlem School District students to learn remotely March 5

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All Harlem School District students will learn remotely on March 5.

The Winnebago County Health Department notified the Harlem School District that on the rescheduled vaccination date, March 5; students will learn remotely, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

“We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we work in coordination with the WCHD to provide on-site vaccinations for our staff,” the school district said.

March 26 will also be a remote learning day for all students in order to provide the second dose of the vaccine.

