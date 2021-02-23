First 40s since January in the books, more still to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After enduring a grueling stretch that had seen 31 straight days register high temperatures below 40°, that streak is, at long last, a thing of the past. At 6:00 Monday evening, the thermometer at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport read 40° for the first time since the afternoon of January 21! It also ends a streak of 17 straight days to feature below normal temperatures. The good news is that we won’t wait nearly as long for our next 40° temperature. In fact, we’re not likely going to even to need to wait 24 hours!

It's the first above normal day since February 4 and the first 40° temperature here since January 21. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds have gathered out ahead of a weak cold front that’s diving southeastward through Wisconsin Monday evening. It has even triggered several light rain and snow showers there, and they’re holding together a bit better than expected, so much so that we wouldn’t entirely rule out a brief sprinkle or flurry here. That said, don’t expect any travel impacts whatsoever, should any of the precipitation make its way into our neck of the woods.

Sprinkles and light rain showers are approaching from the northwest. A few may swing in overnight, perhaps mixed with a flurry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that clouds will hold low temperatures up considerably overnight, and most of us will only drop into the middle 30s by early Tuesday morning. The warmer base from which we’ll start Tuesday should give us more ammunition to rise into the 40s once again. In fact, it’s reasonable to expect temperatures to be even a few degrees warmer Tuesday than they were Monday!

Tuesday looks to feature even milder temperatures in the lower 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A series of weak cold fronts is to pass through the region in the days that follow, allowing for temperatures to take small steps backward. However, absent is any indication of any brutal cold to come our way. At worst, our temperatures may fall just a hair below normal later this week.

Similarly, the pattern’s to be a quiet one over the next several days. The storm track has lifted considerably north as the jet stream has retreated northbound as well. That keeps chances for precipitation here at a minimum for the through at least the daytime hours of Friday.

System number two also favors northern portions of Wisconsin for the best chances for any snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third disturbance will also keep precipitation to our north Wednesday night into early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next precipitation chance looks to come our way Friday night into early Saturday morning. At this stage, it appears as though a mix of rain or snow will be favored, but close monitoring of the storm’s track is to be closely monitored in the days ahead.

