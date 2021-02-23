Emily Bear to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Set the DVR or tune in Tuesday to catch Rockford native Emily Bear on a national stage.

The 22-year-old piano prodigy will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, February 23 to talk about her efforts to turn Bridgerton the show into a musical.

Her and partner Abigail Barlow have gotten recognition for their viral TikTok videos showcasing their original songs inspired by the Netflix hit show.

Bear broke the news on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Monday.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 3 p.m. weekdays on WIFR.

