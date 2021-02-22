Wolf hunting season resumes in Wisconsin after 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wolves have been protected in the upper great lake states for the past 40 years, but a decision made by a Jefferson County Judge no longer protects the wolves and allows the wolf hunting season to begin Monday.

Wolves were removed from the federal endangered species list in January and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources planned to hold-off on the hunting season till November. That did go over well with a Kansas-bases hunting organization called Hunter Nation that sued the organization and won. Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says there are only about 1,000 wolves left in Wisconsin and this decision concerns him for the future of wolves in Wisconsin.

“No hunger kills these animals for food just like we don’t eat dogs for food we don’t heat wolves for food. So it is just killing for the thrill of it and the trophy. and these are endangered animals so when you add all of that up this is a reckless, irresponsible , inhumane, plan,” Pacelle said.

Hunter Nation did post on its Twitter page saying, “Congratulations Wisconsin your wolf season begins Monday! A 3 judge panel denied Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources appeal and ordered that Wisconsin’s wolf hunt move forward! This is a historic victory for hunters in Wisconsin!”

