Warmest temperatures in more than a month on the horizon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline has been dealt punch after punch after punch from Mother Nature over the past month or so, and we’re on the receiving end of yet another punch Sunday. Another storm system’s brought snowfall to the region, prompting the issuance of Winter Weather Advisories for parts of the region yet again. Those advisories have since been allowed to expire, and the end of the snow is near. Thus far, accumulations have been on the lighter side, generally about an inch or two, with potentially another slushy inch still on the way.

Snow should come to an end rather quickly as we head closer to the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow should shut off by 11:00 Sunday evening, though with gusty winds still in place, blowing and drifting may still be an issue. At first, east-west roadways will be vulnerable to blowing and drifting with winds out of the south, but as the wind shits more westerly overnight, north-south roads may play victim to blowing and drifting.

Gusty winds may cause some blowing and drifting of the snow this evening, especially on east/west roadways. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Lost in the hoopla surrounding this latest round of snow is the fact that our area has enjoyed the warmest temperatures in more than two weeks, thanks in large part to those strong southerly winds. At 12:45 Sunday afternoon, the temperature reached the freezing mark, ending a streak of 401 consecutive hours below 32°. Ultimately, temperatures reached as high as 36° during the evening, making it the warmest day since February 4! Still, it wasn’t quite on par with where temperatures should be on February 21, but it’s a major step in the right direction!

For the first time since February 4, our temperatures got above the freezing mark! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Progress on the temperature front has continued into Sunday evening, with thermometer readings between 10 and 20 degrees warmer compared to the same time Saturday.

Temperatures are significantly warmer than they were this time Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve not yet seen the end of the warming trend here! Temperatures Monday are expected to be ever so slightly above normal, though clouds will likely restrict the warming somewhat. More sunshine’s on the docket Tuesday, and with gusty west-southwesterly winds expected, we’re likely on track to witness our first 40° temperatures since January 21!

We're heading for foreign territory in the days to come! Above normal temperatures are forecast to occur each of the next three days! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temps will remain in the upper 30s to near 40° once again Wednesday, before a shot of slightly cooler air arrives behind a cold front’s passage. The good news is that the late week intrusion of cooler air is to be far less punishing than its predecessors, and nowhere near as lengthy in duration. Temperatures should get back to or slightly above normal by the weekend.

There's a slightly cooler spell on the way later in the week, but it won't be anywhere near as punishing nor as long-lasting. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On top of the upcoming week being the mildest in some time, it’s also to be the quietest in awhile! No precipitation is expected until next weekend.

