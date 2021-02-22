Advertisement

Volcano Falls opening for 2021 season

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Volcano Falls Adventure Park in Loves Park announced the opening of the adventure park for the 2021 season.

Volcano Falls is set to open Friday, March 5, weather permitting. The indoor attractions will be open at this time and the outdoor attractions will be open as soon as the weather will allow.

Hours are:

Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and to stay up to date, follow Volcano Falls on Facebook and Instagram. If you have any questions, call Tony at (815) 282-2100.

Volcano Falls is a local theme park best known for its volcano miniature golf. The park also includes batting cages, go-carts, laser tag and maze and arcade. Volcano Falls has been a local destination since 2001.

