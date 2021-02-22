Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after two people are killed in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in the 1800 block of Coltonville Road.

Authorities report the scene was secured and there is no risk to the public. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

