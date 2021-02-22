Advertisement

Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in the 1800 block of Coltonville Road.(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after two people are killed in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in the 1800 block of Coltonville Road.

Authorities report the scene was secured and there is no risk to the public. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19
Sycamore gymnastics coach admits to sexually assaulting multiple kids
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School

Latest News

Celebrating a miracle
celebrating a miracle
Hot chocolate lady
Belvidere woman warms the hands and hearts of crossing guards with act of kindness
Hot chocolate lady
Hot Chocolate Lady
Dance studio needs funds
Studio 121 needs funds