Schnucks honors frontline workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnucks announced Monday that each Shcnucks teammate that has a Schnucks Rewards account will receive $10 to use for a break meal.

Schnucks is also stocking break rooms at all stores with snacks for teammates for the first ever Supermarket Employee Day.

“Our teammates have stood strong and continued on the Schnucks’ mission to Nourish People’s Lives during the pandemic. They are true heroes and we are thrilled to honor and celebrate them,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “When COVID-19 forced many to shelter at home, we were able to stay open because of our teammates’ dedication, and because of our teammates’ willingness and enthusiasm for trying new things, we have continued to adapt and serve our customers and our communities every day.”

Schnuck Markets, Inc. is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country to celebrate the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. The Food Industry Association proclaimed this new holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do.

“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association said. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”

