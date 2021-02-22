Local lawmaker files bill to enhance penalties on crimes against law enforcement

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) filed House Bill 3715 on Monday to enhance penalties on those who commit crimes against active or retired law enforcement officers, regardless of their motivating factor for committing the crime.

Crimes covered under Chesney’s proposed bill for enhancement to hate crimes include: assault, battery, aggravated assault, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass to residence, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to vehicle, criminal trespass to real property, mob action, disorderly conduct, harassment by telephone or harassment through electronic communications, according to Rep. Chesney’s office.

“We saw special legislation signed into law today to protect criminals. Now that Gov. Pritzker has put a target on the back of law enforcement, we need to pass special legislation to protect those who protect law-abiding citizens,” Chesney said.

The criminal justice reform bill signed by Gov. Pritzker means the end of cash bail in Illinois by 2023 and the introduction of new police accountability protocols. House Bill 3653, authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, was passed during the lame-duck session of the 101st General Assembly in January and was signed into law by Gov. Pritzker on Monday, February 22.

“I don’t believe a side-arm and a bullet-proof vest is enough to keep law enforcement safe in light of this legislation becoming law. Law enforcement now continues the slide into one of the most dangerous professions in Illinois. Considering this, I filed legislation to enhance penalties for those who target our law enforcement for crimes,” Chesney said. “Gov. Pritzker endangered all Illinois residents from Galena to Chicago to Cairo today.”

89th District residents can learn more about legislative issues and Rep. Chesney’s positions during the Spring legislative session at his website here.

