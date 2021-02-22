Advertisement

Restaurants donating sales to The Literacy Council

(WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To fund local charities, The Literacy Council is joining forces with two Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to The Literacy Council at the two participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants at 6284 E. State St. in Rockford and 1513 W. Lane Rd. in Machesney Park.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the two local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to The Literacy Council.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO said. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app. For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, visit charity listing by state.

