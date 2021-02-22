New brewery opens in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Brewery brings more craft beer options to the Stateline.

“The City of Oregon was dreaming for a micro brewery,” said Oregon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Vos.

People can now head over to the Ogle County Brewery on West Washington Street in downtown Oregon and owners say they couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a new business and we have great support here in the community,” said Ogle County Brewery Co-Owner Brian Wynn. “It’s a great small community and there’s just been a great out pouring of support for us so we’re real happy to be open.”

Co-owner Joshua Skinner says the building is from 1881 when the National Clothing Store occupied it.

“It’s been sitting vacant for a long time, so I think people are glad to see some life in it especially coming off of 2020,” said Skinner.

City leaders say this is the type of business renovators had in mind when sprucing the place up.

“It was in our Oregon’s wildest dreams to be able to have a wonderful brew pub like this come in and here it is happening,” said Vos.

Wynn says the brewery will bring more to Oregon than just beer.

“The town kind of owns it you know we are this towns brewery and so the people here it’s there own little brewery and they can come in here,” said Wynn. “This is the only place you can get our beer, so it’s just a neat place that really spurs a lot of community growth and conversation.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.