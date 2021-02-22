Advertisement

Mike Madigan resigns as Illinois Democratic Party Chairman

Madigan resigned his seat as a state representative this past Thursday, little more than a month after surrendering the gavel as Speaker of the Illinois House.
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan walks on the...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan walks on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, “This is not a withdrawal.” But it urged House Democrats to “work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker."((E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP File))
By CBS
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) - Four days after resigning his Illinois House seat, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan on Monday also announced he is resigning as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

A news release from the Illinois Democrats said Vice Chair and Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will take over as interim chair until a new chair is named.

Madigan’s resignation as party chairman is effective immediately. He was first elected to the role in 1998.

“Over the last two decades, we have elected a diverse array of Democrats across Illinois and helped send a hometown Chicago leader to the White House, turning Illinois into a Democratic stronghold in the Midwest,” Madigan said in the release. “Together, we faced conservative extremism and stood up for working men and women. I’m confident the Democratic Party of Illinois will continue to cement our place as a beacon of progressive values. My work would not have been possible without the support of my family, Shirley, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole and Andrew. I thank each of them for their unwavering love and support that has allowed me to do this work for so long.”

Madigan resigned his seat as a state representative this past Thursday, little more than a month after surrendering the gavel as Speaker of the Illinois House.

Initially on Thursday, Madigan released a statement saying his resignation would be effective at the end of February. But later the same day, has since issued a letter saying his resignation was effective immediately.

On Sunday, Madigan selected Edward Guerra Kodatt to fill his seat. For the past four years, Kodatt has worked as infrastructure manager for Ald. Marty Quinn (13th).

Madigan lost his seat as Illinois House Speaker only after he was implicated last year in the sweeping ComEd bribery scandal.

“It’s no secret that I have been the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois. The fact is, my motivation for holding elected office has never wavered. I have been resolute in my dedication to public service and integrity, always acting in the interest of the people of Illinois,” Madigan said in a statement.

Despite Madigan’s nearly 40-year reign as Speaker, during which he became seen as the most powerful politician in the state, it had appeared certain for weeks he would not get another term, after 19 House Democrats announced last year that they would not vote to re-elect him due to the ComEd scandal, leaving him short of the 60 votes he needed.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
Sycamore gymnastics coach admits to sexually assaulting multiple kids
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Monday's 40° high temperature won't be the last one we see this week.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 2/22/2021
Kinzinger unsure of party alignment
Kinzinger writes joint letter to Pres. Biden, calls for support of baseload energy
New marijuana laws
Illinois Pot
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son