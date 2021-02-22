Advertisement

Mercyhealth eases visitor guidelines

Mercyhealth will return to its visiting hour schedule, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As positive cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations continue a sustained downward trend, Mercyhealth has expanded its visitor guidelines at all hospitals and clinics starting Monday.

Visitors may be asked to leave if social distancing cannot be maintained or if expectations for masking and hand-washing are not being followed, according to an announcement Monday.

“As circumstances change, Mercyhealth will continue to modify guidelines. Mercyhealth also reserves the right to ask a designated visitor to leave if guidelines are not followed. To help protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and care providers, it is important that everyone follows hospital rules and regulations and complies with specific requests from the care team and staff,” Mercyhealth said.

Hospitals: Non-COVID patient visitors (upon approval)

One visitor per day:

· Adult inpatients

· Adult outpatients undergoing surgery/procedure

· Emergency Department

· Women in labor and/or recovering – women in labor may also have one doula, midwife or birthing coach (certification required)

· Exceptions maybe made during special circumstances, including end of life

Two visitors per day:

· Pediatric and NICU patients

COVID-19 Patient Visitors

Visitor restrictions remain in place. Arrangements after approval from the care team will be made individually for each patient.

Clinics

One visitor may accompany patient.

All visitors must:

· Be 18 years of age or older.

· Screen negative at our facility entrance for fever and be asymptomatic of flu-like and other respiratory-related symptoms. If you are experiencing fever or other symptoms, please do not enter the hospital or clinic as a visitor.

· Wear a mask at all times, and maintain social distancing.

· Wash hands when entering and leaving rooms.

· Leave directly after visiting the patient room.

