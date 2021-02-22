Man arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a Machesney Park business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car was reported stolen from a Machesney Park business parking lot late Saturday night.

Winnebago County Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Orlando Street but when they arrived no car was located. Later Loves Park Police found the car on Highway 251 and Harlem Road. When officers attempted to stop the car it sped off. Cops continued to follow the car west on Latham. Multiple officers and a K-9 continued the chase and arrested 26-year-old Bryan Deal for multiple charges including aggravated fleeing.

