IDPH: 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

By CBS
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) - Illinois’ average COVID-19 infection rate has now been below three percent for more than a week, a stretch not seen in Illinois since last summer.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,246 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 34 additional deaths. Monday’s case total was the lowest reported in Illinois since July 28, although the 37,361 tests reported in the past 24 hours was the fewest since Sept. 14.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported a total of 1,175,655 coronavirus cases, including 20,303 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.8 percent, tied for the second lowest rate reported by IDPH since July 9. The state’s average infection rate has been below three percent for eight days in a row, the first time it’s been that low for that long since July.

As of Sunday night, 1,504 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 377 in the ICU and 169 patients on ventilators.

So far, Illinois has received a total of 2,702,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered 2,211,700 doses. As of Sunday night, 571,260 people in Illinois have been fully fully vaccinated, accounting for 4.48% of the state’s population. Over the past seven days, Illinois has averaged 55,409 doses administered per day.

