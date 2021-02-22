Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill

However, others say this change is a good one and emphasize while the bill’s been signed, the conversation about it isn’t going to stop.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes are coming to police departments across the state after Gov. Pritzker signed a new police reform bill into law on Monday.

The bill will end cash bail, require officers to wear body cameras and expand police training. Many lawmakers and police chiefs in the community oppose parts of the legislation saying from a safety perspective, it could do more harm than good for the public.

“This legislation is to empower our community all communities not just specific ones that may feel like they’re okay and to empower our law enforcement at the same time,” Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District) said.

However, others say this change is a good one and emphasize while the bill’s been signed, the conversation about it isn’t going to stop.

“The no cash bond is a concern and restricting officers procedures as far as making an arrest and taking a person to jail those are concerns,” Aaron Booker (R-1st District) said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
Sycamore gymnastics coach admits to sexually assaulting multiple kids
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Representative Andrew Chesney.
Rep. Chesney files bill to enhance penalties on crimes against law enforcement
COVID-19
Winnebago Co. adds 69 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine site
State launches mass vaccination site in Rockford
Restaurants donating sales to The Literacy Council