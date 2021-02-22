Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes are coming to police departments across the state after Gov. Pritzker signed a new police reform bill into law on Monday.

The bill will end cash bail, require officers to wear body cameras and expand police training. Many lawmakers and police chiefs in the community oppose parts of the legislation saying from a safety perspective, it could do more harm than good for the public.

“This legislation is to empower our community all communities not just specific ones that may feel like they’re okay and to empower our law enforcement at the same time,” Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District) said.

However, others say this change is a good one and emphasize while the bill’s been signed, the conversation about it isn’t going to stop.

“The no cash bond is a concern and restricting officers procedures as far as making an arrest and taking a person to jail those are concerns,” Aaron Booker (R-1st District) said.

