Freeport dance studio sets up Go Fund Me Page

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dance studio that’s been a part of the Freeport community for 30 years is in need of your help to continue paying its bills and offering dance classes to students.

Studio 121 shut down for four months last march during the pandemic canceling classes and recitals that the students look forward to. Sarah Long started dancing at Studio 121 at age 6 and has been the artistic director for 12 years. She says the dance company has never struggled before but with limited numbers of dancers and no shows the studio set up a Go Fund Me Page.

“People are really starting to reach out. We hit just the other day 25% of our quota. So that was exciting and it has been really nice to see who has reached out so far. We are super thankful for everyone who has donated or even just spread the word,” Long said.

