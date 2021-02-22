Advertisement

Freeport dance studio sets up Go Fund Me Page

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dance studio that’s been a part of the Freeport community for 30 years is in need of your help to continue paying its bills and offering dance classes to students.

Studio 121 shut down for four months last march during the pandemic canceling classes and recitals that the students look forward to. Sarah Long started dancing at Studio 121 at age 6 and has been the artistic director for 12 years. She says the dance company has never struggled before but with limited numbers of dancers and no shows the studio set up a Go Fund Me Page.

“People are really starting to reach out. We hit just the other day 25% of our quota. So that was exciting and it has been really nice to see who has reached out so far. We are super thankful for everyone who has donated or even just spread the word,” Long said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Hot chocolate lady
Belvidere woman warms the hands and hearts of crossing guards with act of kindness
Hot chocolate lady
Hot Chocolate Lady
Dance studio needs funds
Studio 121 needs funds
Wisconsin Wolves
Wisconsin Wolves
Ogle County Brewery
Ogle County Brewery