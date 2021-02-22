FHN begins to ease visitor restrictions

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN is easing visitor restrictions for all of its locations. The changes go into effect Monday.

Hospitalized patients with diagnosed COVID-19 or in droplet isolation still are not allowed visitors. Other visitors at FHN Memorial Hospital are permitted as follows:

Hospital patients in the ICU and wings 4 East, 3 East, 3 North, and 2 North are allowed one visitor per day (seven days a week) between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Emergency Room patients may have one designated support person per visit or two parents or guardians for patients under age 18.

Patients in the FHN Family Birthing Center are allowed one designated support person per day.

Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians per day.

Hospital outpatients are allowed one designated support person per visit or two parents or guardians for patients under age 18. Visiting hours are based on the time of procedure.

Masks must be worn throughout the hospital, and visitors must remain in the patient’s room at all times. No visitors under age 18 are permitted.

Visit the main registration desk during business hours if you have questions, or the check-in desk in the ED after hours or for ED questions. Patients at all of FHN’s office practices are allowed one designated support person per visit, or two parents or guardians for patients under age 18. No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted. Masks must be worn throughout the visit, and visitors must remain in the patient’s room.

