Family and Friends celebrate a Freeport woman’s recovery from COVID-19

FREEPORT Ill. (WIFR) - We brought you a heart-warming story Saturday about Kaitlyn Samaniego who won the battle against COVID-19 after 73 days and to celebrate her return home family and friends took part in a drive-by parade.

Kaitlyn was greeted with signs, flowers and hugs from family and friends as she sat out on her porch Sunday afternoon. Kaitlyn underwent several surgeries and couldn’t see her mom for nearly a month, but she continued to fight. Kaitlyn’s doctors and family say it was a true miracle watching her overcome the virus.

“She was just overjoyed, tears of joy. so yea it’s great, it’s awesome. Just so thankful for all the love and support and prayers that everyone has given. So she is very loved, very loved,” said Rita Dray, Kaitlyn’s mom.

