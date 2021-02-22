Advertisement

Family and Friends celebrate a Freeport woman’s recovery from COVID-19

We brought you a heart-warming story Saturday about Kaitlyn Samaniego who won the battle...
We brought you a heart-warming story Saturday about Kaitlyn Samaniego who won the battle against COVID-19 after 73 days and to celebrate her return home family and friends took part in a drive-by parade.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT Ill. (WIFR) - We brought you a heart-warming story Saturday about Kaitlyn Samaniego who won the battle against COVID-19 after 73 days and to celebrate her return home family and friends took part in a drive-by parade.

Kaitlyn was greeted with signs, flowers and hugs from family and friends as she sat out on her porch Sunday afternoon. Kaitlyn underwent several surgeries and couldn’t see her mom for nearly a month, but she continued to fight. Kaitlyn’s doctors and family say it was a true miracle watching her overcome the virus.

“She was just overjoyed, tears of joy. so yea it’s great, it’s awesome. Just so thankful for all the love and support and prayers that everyone has given. So she is very loved, very loved,” said Rita Dray, Kaitlyn’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

A car was reported stolen from a Machesney Park business parking lot late Saturday night.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a Machesney Park business
The Ogle County Brewery brings more craft beer options to the Stateline.
New brewery opens in Ogle County
A warming trend's finally underway, and is poised to continue into the early part of the week.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 2/21/2021
Sycamore gymnastics coach admits to sexually assaulting multiple kids