Celebrate Black History Month at the Ethnic Heritage Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the end of Black History Month is near, you still have time to take a tour of the Ethnic Heritage Museums Exhibit honoring black suffrages for the next few months.

The museum’s Black History exhibit features the March on Washington, books on suffragettes along with an example of the clothing worn and features Bessie Colman who is from the Chicago area and was one of the first African American female pilots. museum staff says the exhibit also represents how history repeats itself.

“There was civil unrest 100 years ago and because of that females got the right to vote which is part of this exhibit here. and today we had just had Kamala Harris elected a female vice president so there are similarities there,” said David Ruffin, Ethnic Heritage Museum board of directors chair.

