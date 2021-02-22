Belvidere woman warms the hands and hearts of crossing guards with act of kindness

Belvidere, Ill. (WIFR) - One member of the community warms the hands and the hearts of crossing guards standing in the bitter, cold weather.

“My grandma always taught me to be kind,” said Schultz. “To treat people how I’d like to be treated, and that’s how I do it.”

After sending her daughters off to school in Belvidere every morning, Heather Schultz noticed a few crossing guards directing traffic for hours in freezing temperatures.

“They stand out in the freezing cold, I drive my children to school in a warm car,” said Schultz. “I wanted to make sure they had something warm to drink.”

For the past 4 years, Schultz said she gets up early during the winter months to prepare hot chocolate for the crossing guards who work near her children’s school. Lisa Horn is one of those crossing guards, and she said Schultz’s act of kindness is a blessing on the coldest days.

“I was grateful,” said Horn. “I was grateful that someone actually appreciates it.”

Horn said not many people consider how difficult it is working outside, especially in bitter, cold weather.

“She’s gone beyond that. That to me is like, wow. She needs to be appreciated for that,” said Horn.

“It warms my heart,” said Schultz.

The empathy and generosity Schultz’s grandparents taught her growing up inspires her to set the same example with her children.

“We need more of it in this world, there’s a huge lack of it. And if I could teach my daughters one thing, that would be it,” said Schultz. “Treat people with kindness.”

