Advertisement

Belvidere woman warms the hands and hearts of crossing guards with act of kindness

One member of the community prepares hot chocolate for public service workers in frigid temperatures.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Belvidere, Ill. (WIFR) - One member of the community warms the hands and the hearts of crossing guards standing in the bitter, cold weather.

“My grandma always taught me to be kind,” said Schultz. “To treat people how I’d like to be treated, and that’s how I do it.”

After sending her daughters off to school in Belvidere every morning, Heather Schultz noticed a few crossing guards directing traffic for hours in freezing temperatures.

“They stand out in the freezing cold, I drive my children to school in a warm car,” said Schultz. “I wanted to make sure they had something warm to drink.”

For the past 4 years, Schultz said she gets up early during the winter months to prepare hot chocolate for the crossing guards who work near her children’s school. Lisa Horn is one of those crossing guards, and she said Schultz’s act of kindness is a blessing on the coldest days.

“I was grateful,” said Horn. “I was grateful that someone actually appreciates it.”

Horn said not many people consider how difficult it is working outside, especially in bitter, cold weather.

“She’s gone beyond that. That to me is like, wow. She needs to be appreciated for that,” said Horn.

“It warms my heart,” said Schultz.

The empathy and generosity Schultz’s grandparents taught her growing up inspires her to set the same example with her children.

“We need more of it in this world, there’s a huge lack of it. And if I could teach my daughters one thing, that would be it,” said Schultz. “Treat people with kindness.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Hot chocolate lady
Hot Chocolate Lady
Dance studio needs funds
Studio 121 needs funds
Wisconsin Wolves
Wisconsin Wolves
Ogle County Brewery
Ogle County Brewery