Belvidere Fury enjoy Senior Night with a 3-1 win

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fury may not have the history or name recognition the Rockford Icemen once had, but in a few years, the team hopes to become a household name for high school hockey in the Stateline.

The Fury is made up of players from five different area high schools: Belvidere, Belvidere North, DeKalb, North Boone, and Sycamore.

On Sunday, Belvidere beat the Lakers Hockey Club 3-1 to pick up the victory on Senior Night at Carlson Ice Arena. The Fury have five seniors on the roster, Jason Martin (Belvidere), Andrew Kraaz (Belvidere), Thomas Clark (DeKalb), Jake Grippo (DeKalb), and Jack Riley (Belvidere).

Two of those seniors found the stat sheet, Martin with a pair of goals and Grippo with a pair of assists in the win.

North Boone’s Cullen Duncan made 13 saves on 14 shots.

