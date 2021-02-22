Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow expected Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return
Sycamore gymnastics coach admits to sexually assaulting multiple kids
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

President Joe Biden announces changes to the Paycheck Protection Program and calls on Congress...
Biden remarks on small businesses, PPP loans
State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender...
Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
A South Carolina zoo celebrates the birth of a new giraffe calf.
Autumn gives birth to new baby giraffe