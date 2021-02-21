Advertisement

Two homes on North Court Street unlivable after fire

Multiple homes on North Court Street catch fire early Saturday morning leaving the homes...
Multiple homes on North Court Street catch fire early Saturday morning leaving the homes unlivable.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple homes on North Court Street catch fire early Saturday morning leaving the homes unlivable.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the 900 block of North Court after multiple calls. When firefighters arrived a significant amount of fire and smoke was coming from a single family home. The fire spread to a neighboring home and it  took crews multiple hours to control the fire. Those living in the homes were able to escape without injury. The fire was started by someone smoking in the house.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
Charges dropped against Rockford Police officer
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Victims from Rock Co. plane crash identified
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close

Latest News

KAITLYN
Rockford woman returns home after gruesome battle with COVID-19
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19
Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a...
Rockford community activists frustrated following dropped charges against Officer Fabiani
In honor of Black History Month a local experienced African dancer hosts a workshop to teach...
Local dance artist hosts African dance workshop during Black History Month
Illinois State Police encourage motorists to follow Scott's Law
Illinois State Police to aggressively enforce Scott’s Law and distracted driving rules