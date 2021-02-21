Two homes on North Court Street unlivable after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple homes on North Court Street catch fire early Saturday morning leaving the homes unlivable.

@RockfordFire update for North Court Street incidents: crews are still working on extinguishing second floor and attic. Dealing with frigid temperatures and ice. pic.twitter.com/cmg6mlGe1r — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 20, 2021

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the 900 block of North Court after multiple calls. When firefighters arrived a significant amount of fire and smoke was coming from a single family home. The fire spread to a neighboring home and it took crews multiple hours to control the fire. Those living in the homes were able to escape without injury. The fire was started by someone smoking in the house.

