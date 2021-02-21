Advertisement

Rockford community activists frustrated following dropped charges against Officer Fabiani

Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a...
Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a local police officer are dropped.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a local police officer are dropped.

Officer Frank Fabiani arrested William “Sage” Gettings last summer following a traffic stop that ended in a confrontation.

The officer said Gettings failed to use a turn signal near Dawn Avenue and Turner Street. Fabiani claims Gettings tried to disarm him, so the officer did a leg sweep and took gettings to the ground. The suspect was arrested, but after viewing dash cam video, Former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross dropped all charges against Gettings and instead filed criminal charges against Officer Fabiani. On Friday current State’s Attorney J Hanely dropped the charges against Fabiani. Community Advocate Leslie Rolfe says this latest development is wrong.

“I’m upset that the charges were dropped. I felt that as I’ve felt with each one of these instances that have happened in the past the officer should stand trial, they should go to court, they should go through the full proceeds like a citizen would go through. If they are found not guilty by a jury of their peers then they should go back out about their life,” Rolfe said.

Rolfe did say he was glad that the Rockford Police Department showed transparency by releasing the police report, dash camera video footage and jail phone calls between Gettings and his parents.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
Charges dropped against Rockford Police officer
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Victims from Rock Co. plane crash identified
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close

Latest News

KAITLYN
Rockford woman returns home after gruesome battle with COVID-19
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19
In honor of Black History Month a local experienced African dancer hosts a workshop to teach...
Local dance artist hosts African dance workshop during Black History Month
Illinois State Police encourage motorists to follow Scott's Law
Illinois State Police to aggressively enforce Scott’s Law and distracted driving rules