Rockford community activists frustrated following dropped charges against Officer Fabiani

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a local police officer are dropped.

Officer Frank Fabiani arrested William “Sage” Gettings last summer following a traffic stop that ended in a confrontation.

The officer said Gettings failed to use a turn signal near Dawn Avenue and Turner Street. Fabiani claims Gettings tried to disarm him, so the officer did a leg sweep and took gettings to the ground. The suspect was arrested, but after viewing dash cam video, Former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross dropped all charges against Gettings and instead filed criminal charges against Officer Fabiani. On Friday current State’s Attorney J Hanely dropped the charges against Fabiani. Community Advocate Leslie Rolfe says this latest development is wrong.

“I’m upset that the charges were dropped. I felt that as I’ve felt with each one of these instances that have happened in the past the officer should stand trial, they should go to court, they should go through the full proceeds like a citizen would go through. If they are found not guilty by a jury of their peers then they should go back out about their life,” Rolfe said.

Rolfe did say he was glad that the Rockford Police Department showed transparency by releasing the police report, dash camera video footage and jail phone calls between Gettings and his parents.

