Local dance artist hosts African dance workshop during Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Black History Month a local experienced African dancer hosts a workshop to teach the basic steps of her cultures dance style.

Rihana Pearson is an independent dance artist with Ngoma Dance Troupe for the past seven years. She looks to inspire people about the celebratory and inclusivity of African style dancing. The class taught a modern style of African dance and Pearson hopes to continue teaching African dances to the community and make it a bigger part of Rockford.

“A lot of people in the community depending on what they are going through can find an outlet for African dance and that is your main source of dancing as it is. You have something to show your heart you have something to turn that energy into something positive,” Pearson said.

Pearson can be reached on Facebook if you or anyone you know has interested in taking African dance class she also offers other styles as well.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.