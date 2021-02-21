Jefferson, Harlem pick up big wins to stay in contention for the NIC-10 title race

(WIFR) - With the NIC-10 moving to divisional play for this season, every game truly matters. A few of the teams are starting to separate themselves as contenders for the conference title game.

Jefferson continues to be the team to beat in Division B. The J-Hawks stayed perfect in the NIC-10, defeating Guilford 57-43. Jefferson (5-2, 5-0) has won five straight after starting the season 0-2. The J-Hawks were led in scoring by Jemere Jefferson with a game-high 19.

Harlem knocked off Belvidere North 51-33 to pick up a win in Division A. The Huskies are now 5-1 after the victory. Harlem’s Lathan Lewis scored ten of his game-high 14 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.