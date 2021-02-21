Advertisement

Jefferson, Harlem pick up big wins to stay in contention for the NIC-10 title race

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - With the NIC-10 moving to divisional play for this season, every game truly matters. A few of the teams are starting to separate themselves as contenders for the conference title game.

Jefferson continues to be the team to beat in Division B. The J-Hawks stayed perfect in the NIC-10, defeating Guilford 57-43. Jefferson (5-2, 5-0) has won five straight after starting the season 0-2. The J-Hawks were led in scoring by Jemere Jefferson with a game-high 19.

Harlem knocked off Belvidere North 51-33 to pick up a win in Division A. The Huskies are now 5-1 after the victory. Harlem’s Lathan Lewis scored ten of his game-high 14 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
Charges dropped against Rockford Police officer
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Victims from Rock Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

Hunter Hoffman dribbles the ball up the court for Pecatonica during a conference game against...
Hoffman leads Pecatonica to win at home against Dakota
The Byron Co-Op boys swimming team defeated Guilford and Rockford Christian in a double dual on...
Byron Co-op sweeps double dual over Guilford, Rockford Christian
Harlem is still in the hunt for one of the two top spots in the NIC-10 after a win against...
Jefferson, Harlem boys pick up wins
Teams from the area are getting in as many competitions as possible this winter. Guilford...
Guilford hosts boys swimming double dual