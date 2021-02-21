Advertisement

Illinois’ top doctor says it will be month before everyone can receives vaccines

Illinois' top doctor says everyone in the state deserves a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it'll take months for supply to meet demand.
Illinois’ top doctor says everyone in the state deserves a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it’ll take months for supply to meet demand.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois’ top doctor says everyone in the state deserves a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it’ll take months for supply to meet demand.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments.

The recent blast of winter weather also delayed shipments and canceled appointments. So far, health care workers, residents ages 65 and older and essential workers are eligible.

Illinois officials hope to expand this month to people with underlying health conditions, but Chicago and other areas are delaying, citing a shortage

