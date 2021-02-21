Advertisement

Illinois State Police to aggressively enforce Scott’s Law and distracted driving rules

Illinois State Police encourage motorists to follow Scott's Law
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scott’s Law protects first responders on the roads when headed to an emergency, but many times ambulances and fire trucks find themselves weaving in and out of traffic when people disobey the rule.

Saturday the Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announced the ISP will begin aggressively enforcing Scott’s Law and distracted driving violations. Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers not moving to the right and slowing down when emergency vehicles are driving down the road and those using their phones while driving.

Drivers can face fines between $250 and $10,000  for a first offense breaking Scott’s Law and fines up to $75 dollars for the first offence when breaking distracted driving rules.

