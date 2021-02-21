Hoffman leads Pecatonica to win at home against Dakota

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Hunter Hoffman scored ten of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter as Pecatonica knocked off Dakota 53-32 at home on Saturday to move to 3-0 in the NUIC.

Pecatonica led this one by just two points after the first quarter, but the home Indians defense stepped up in the second, allowing no field goals and just two points off a pair of free throws. Pec took a 22-9 lead into the break and never looked back.

Dakota did, however, make things a little interesting to start the third. The road Indians started the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 22-16, but could never get any closer.

