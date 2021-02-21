FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow expected Sunday before above normal temperatures return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The end of the cold is in sight! Once the accumulating snow passes through the Stateline on Sunday, we’ll be returning to more tolerable temperatures into this next week. Upcoming are temperatures that will be the warmest in a months time.

Snow will develop Sunday afternoon and continue into Sunday evening before tapering off. Our current thinking is that the heaviest snowfall rates will be late Sunday afternoon into early to mid Sunday evening throughout the Rockford region. This will be the return of the heavy, wet snow we haven’t seen in some time due to how cold we’ve been. This type of snow is returning due to our temperatures getting to near freezing.

Sunday will start dry before the afternoon hours where accumulating snow moves in from west to east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will develop Sunday afternoon and continue into Sunday evening, then taper off early Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A period of moderate to heavy snow is probable late Sunday afternoon into early to mid Sunday evening, especially north of I-80. The snow is expected to be wet as temperatures remain near freezing. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, we’ll receive 2-4 inches of snow by Sunday night. Less amounts as you head south and higher amounts heading west into Iowa. Shovels will be needed as well. Because temperatures will be near freezing, road crews and plow drivers will have a much easier time clearing and later salting the roads compared to the last few snow systems we’ve had.

Most of us will receive 2-4 inches of snow. It will be that heavy, wet stuff that returns. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday was a sun-filled day, the nicest in some time. Before work, I noticed several cars with their windows cracked open. The power of the sun is something we can’t forget, as it’s getting stronger and stronger each day. That’s why it felt so comfortable outside, the sun made it possible. As we get closer to summer, the sun’s angle is increasing in our skies. This means that we at the surface are receiving more energy/radiation each day and that the sun will feel warmer each day when clouds aren’t around.

In the coming weeks on sunny days like today, you'll no longer need the heat on in the car. Also a wise idea to open those curtains for windows that face the south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On days like Saturday, it’s wise to give your cars heat a break and perhaps open the curtains on windows inside your home. Let the sun do it’s thing and let the natural sunlight warm up your car or home! It can give your heaters a well-deserved break. Also because the sun is becoming more powerful each day, snow and ice can melt even when temperatures are below 32 degrees. However, our temperatures will be above that in the days ahead so you can expect our deep snowpack to melt for much of next week.

Warmer temperatures follow the snow for the last week of February 2021, as Tuesday and Wednesday we will be making a run to high temperatures near 40 degrees for the first time since mid-January. This week will be a great time to get your cars to the car wash and spend a tad time outside if you’ve been waiting to do so.

