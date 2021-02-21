Byron Co-op sweeps double dual over Guilford, Rockford Christian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no state series to look forward to in boys swimming, teams are finding ways to compete with multiple schools. Guilford hosted one of the few non-conference meets on Saturday. The Byron Co-op came out on top, sweeping the Vikings and Rockford Christian.

As the only schools fielding a boys swim team from the Big Northern Conference, the Royal Lions and the co-op have had to get creative with their scheduling. The co-op is comprised of swimmers from Byron, Dixon and Stillman Valley.

Both Rockford Christian and the Byron Co-op will take part in the Jefferson Invite on March 6, which may be the closest thing to a sectional meet these swimmers will get to compete in this year.

Team Results

Byron Co-op defeats Guilford 100-72

Byron Co-op defeats Rockford Christian 105-52

Guilford defeats Rockford Chrisitan 106-56

Event Winners

50-Yard Backstroke: Carson Faley (Byron) - 27.35

200-Yard Freestyle: Adam Goelitz (Byron) - 1:59.23

200-Yard Individual Medley: Nathan Bell (Byron) - 2:12.23

50-Yard Freestyle: Carson Faley (Byron) - 23.01

50-Yard Breaststroke: Nathan Bell (Byron) - 29.90

100-Yard Butterfly: Carson Faley (Byron) - 55.57

100-Yard Freestyle: Tyson Politsch (Byron) - 52.58

500-Yard Freestyle: Adam Goelitz (Byron) - 5:21.83

100-Yard Individual Medley: Nathan Bell (Byron) - 58.64

100-Yard Backstroke: Sam Retzer (Guilford) - 1:08.05

100-Yard Breaststroke: Carson Faley (Byron) - 1:02.88

50-Yard Butterfly: Levi Schamper (Byron) - 25.70

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.