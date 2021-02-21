Blackhawk Fire Protection District looks to community to secure taxes for ambulance services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Blackhawk Fire Protection District Says it needs the community’s support to continue providing ambulance service to the area.

It will have a referendum on the April 6th ballot asking for a property tax increase to help fund the service. The hike would add a little more than $130 per year for someone with a $100,000 home. That works out to be a little less than $12 a month. Blackhawk’s Fire Chief says the ambulance reduces response times by about four minutes - which could mean the difference between life or death.

“That money would be used to help improve our staffing, keep ambulance services more often if not around the clock. Right now we are only using the ambulance in the evening hours,” said Blackhawk Fire Chief Jonathan Trail.

That item will be on the April 6th ballot for those voting in the Blackhawk Fire District’s Region.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.