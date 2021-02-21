4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on Bypass 20 in Winnebago County.

It happened Friday night near the Montague Road overpass. When police arrived they found three people who appeared okay outside the sedan. A fourth person managed to get out on their own a little bit later. Everyone inside the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. There’s no word as to what caused the accident.

