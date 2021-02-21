Advertisement

4 people safe after car flips over on Bypass 20

A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on...
A car with four people inside loses control flips over and lands upside down in the snow on Bypass 20 in Winnebago County.(kwch)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car with four people inside loses control  flips over and lands upside down in the snow on Bypass 20 in Winnebago County.

It happened Friday night near the Montague Road overpass. When police arrived they found three people who appeared okay outside the sedan. A fourth person managed to get out on their own a little bit later. Everyone inside the car went to the hospital with minor injuries. There’s no word as to what caused the accident.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate 7-year-old boy death as a homicide
Lee Co. Coroner: Death of 7-year-old being investigated as homicide
The Rockford Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near Lincoln Middle...
Man dies after being found with a gunshot wound outside Lincoln Middle School
Charges dropped against Rockford Police officer
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Victims from Rock Co. plane crash identified
The store plans to close by the end of April.
Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close

Latest News

KAITLYN
Rockford woman returns home after gruesome battle with COVID-19
Samaniego spent 73 days in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Rockford woman returns home after 73 day battle with COVID-19
Some Rockford community advocates express outrage after criminal battery charges against a...
Rockford community activists frustrated following dropped charges against Officer Fabiani
In honor of Black History Month a local experienced African dancer hosts a workshop to teach...
Local dance artist hosts African dance workshop during Black History Month
Illinois State Police encourage motorists to follow Scott's Law
Illinois State Police to aggressively enforce Scott’s Law and distracted driving rules