Victims from Rock Co. plane crash identified

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The two people killed in a fatal plane crash near Janesville were identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner on Friday.

Tanner W. Byholm, 25 of Glidden, Wisconsin and Remington K. Viney, 26 of Kimberly, Wisconsin were the victims identified. Their plane crashed near Happy Hallow Park in the Town of Rock on Tuesday morning. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Forensic autopsies were completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday. Preliminary results of the autopsy are pending further study and investigation. Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, NTSB, FAA and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.