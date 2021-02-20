Rockford Public Schools celebrate Fine Arts Fair virtually

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic forces Rockford Public Schools to appreciate their annual Fine Arts Fair in a creative way.

“Everything has kind of changed to being virtual,” said Stockton.

Lynn Stockton teaches Visual Arts at Jefferson High School in Rockford, and every year, she would take part in a week-long celebration of music, theatre and art with her students.

“We would bring in clinicians, and artists from the community who would then teach workshops,” said Stockton.

But this year’s festivities look much different.

“The work has all been digitized and it will be promoted with actually kindergarten through twelfth grade work with the student’s final works,” Stockton said. “and then a video of the students actually working.”

The Virtual Arts Fair will take place in March in an effort to honor Youth Art Month, and it will feature projects students create throughout the school year.

“The students’ work has been photographed and that will all play a role in the video that will be presented,” said Stockton.

Stockton said participating in fine arts delivers a strong sense of community and celebrating virtually takes an adjustment in expectations.

“It’s really difficult to have the workshops because it took a commitment on the part of the district,” said Stockton. “Our local artists who are internationally known -- and the challenges of technology to be presenters to our students.”

Although, Stockton said the obstacles won’t stand in the way of a special celebration.

“We were not going to allow this year to pass by without giving students the opportunity to work with fabulous artists,” Stockton said.

