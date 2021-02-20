Advertisement

NIU College of Education brings students to RPS 205 “Aspiring Teacher” initiative

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a win-win scenario for aspiring teachers graduating from Northern Illinois University. That’s why NIU is the largest supplier of students to the Rockford Public Schools “Aspiring Teachers” initiative.

Student teachers sign contracts to work a full school year in Rockford with pay and benefits. During that time, they are paired with master teachers for professional development. Then they are offered jobs within RPS 205. Currently, eight NIU students are part of the program, including two adult mothers who already live in Rockford.

Laurie Elish-Piper is the Dean of NIU’s College of Education and says, “In course work, we’re aspiring teachers, all of our teacher candidates get a lot of preparation in that area and a lot of coaching; learning different ways to interact with students; different ways to communicate; different ways to engage students and make sure they’re really involved in their learning.”

