Next Rockford donates $2,500 to Family Peace Center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Joining Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Next Rockford members presented a check with the funds being raised as part of Next Rockford’s virtual 5K run.

Cacciapaglia says these funds will go towards directly impacting domestic abuse in the Rockford community. “We have a collaborative of over 20 agencies that serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence that includes child abuse elder abuse and trafficking. And to date we have served 195 clients and that simply would not be possible without the support of community organizations like Next Rockford,” Sierra Kellen of the Family Peace Center says.

Next Rockford hosted the virtual 5K last October. They plan to host more events to support the Family Peace Center within the year.

