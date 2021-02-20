Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress in Rockford to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 30 years of serving the Stateline, Crazy Joe’s Best Deal Furniture and Mattress will shut its doors at their Rockford location.

The store is offering more than half a million dollars worth of furniture and mattresses at discounted prices. All stock and floor modeling are being liquidated for immediate pick up and delivery. Store officials say everything must go.

The location in Janesville will remain open. They plan to close the Rockford location by the end of April. Owner Joe Namoff says it’s time for the next stage in his life, as he is getting closer to eventual retirement. He says, “I am getting to the point where I am ready to retire and we have been doing business in Rockford for 31 years. With COVID and the supply chain of furniture, it’s a good time for me to kick back a little bit. It is bitter sweet I will still be a little bit involved with the guys in Janesville. Even though I am out of town, I will still be there in spirit.”

