Winnebago Co. adds 49 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 49 cases of COVID-19 and four dethas on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,545 from 26,496 on Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 428 from 424 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 37, 186 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 49 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Tuesday’s report of 44.

