Winnebago Co. adds 22 COVID-19 cases

The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.0 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,567 from 26,545 on Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 428. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.0 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 37,685 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 49 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Tuesday’s report of 44.

