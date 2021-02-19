Suspect in Don Carter Lanes shooting pleads not guilty to murder charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Duke Webb, the 37-year-old suspect arrested in the Dec. 26 mass shooting at Don Carter Lanes, has plead not guilty to charges of first degree murder and attempted murder in a court appearance on Friday.

Webb, the defendant, agreed to DNA saliva samples that will be submitted June 23. Webb’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 30 at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A.

Three people were killed and three were injured in the shooting. Those fatally shot were identified as Thomas Furseth, 65; Dennis Steinhoff, 73; and Jerome Woodfork, 69. The injured included Tyrone Lewis, 62, as well as a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up and representatives of Rockford’s Miracle Mile business district have also announced fundraising efforts.

Officials say Webb currently lives in Florida and is an active member of the U.S. Army. He joined the service in 2008 and he’s now a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. He’s assigned to the 3rd battalion at Camp Bull Simons Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

