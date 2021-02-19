Advertisement

Sub-Zero Low Saturday Morning, Then Snow for Sunday

Extreme Cold Coming to an End
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with west winds 10 - 15 MPH and a high in the upper teens. Down to -3 tonight as we wake up to wind chills Saturday morning as cold as -15. Shooting for the low 20′s on Saturday with a generous amount of sunshine. Sunday will be one to watch. Where we do anticipate highs in the low 30′s snow will move in by the afternoon hours extending until midnight Sunday night. 2 - 3″ is a good bet with locally higher amounts possible.

