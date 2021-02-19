Stephenson Co. Board recommends Gov. Pritzker veto criminal justice reform bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, the Stephenson County Board voted 13-7 to pass a resolution recommending Gov. Pritzker veto House Bill 3653, a criminal justice reform bill.

The resolution passed by the board objects to the manner in which the bill was passed by the state legislature.

“Meaningful criminal justice reform requires feedback from all stakeholders,” according to the passed resolution.

The resolution will now be sent to the governor, majority and minority leaders in the house and senate, professional organizations that represent counties and to legislators who represent Stephenson County.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.