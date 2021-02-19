Stefanic and Bonne state their case to replace Chiarelli as Rockford’s 14th Ward Alderman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When Joe Chiarelli left his 14th Ward Rockford City Council seat to become Winnebago County’s new Board Chairperson, it created one vacancy on council that’s yet to be filled. That will change come April 6 when all 14 wards and the mayoral race will be decided on the consolidated general election.

Each party has just one candidate for the 14th Ward race. Mark Bonne will be the only democratic name on Tuesday’s consolidated primary; while Marc Stefanic is the republican hoping to replace Chiarelli.

Chiarelli was among the republican local leaders on hand for Thursday’s fundraising event for Stefanic at Stone Eagle Tavern. Stefanic’s currently Director of Projects for SupplyCore, and spent two years as Board Chairman for the Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau. Stefanic says economic development is the life blood of any community.

“I’ve worked for two developers,” said Stefanic. “I worked for first Midwest Group and now SupplyCore. And one of the things we’re always focused on is growth. And growth means maintaining our current jobs, attracting new jobs here. So without growth we are going to be stuck where we’re at.”

Meanwhile, Mark Bonne tells 23 News he recently received the backing from Rockford Area Association of Realtors. The former newspaper reporter and current Chief of Staff for State Senator Steve Stadelman says that’s a sign that the organization believes he’s the right choice for moving Rockford’s economy forward.

“I think they felt that I would make a very inquisitive and open minded alderman who would be very fair and listen to all sides of an issue and make a reasoned decision,” said Bonne. “And I have a pretty broad knowledge on a variety of issues that they are concerned with.”

Again neither of the Marks have an opponent on Tuesday’s primary election ballot. The general election is slated for April 6.

